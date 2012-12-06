ATL Film Room: Robert Griffin III and the 'pistol' attack

"The reason this offense is so difficult to defend is because of the variation," NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah told me Wednesday. "Linebackers are used to simply getting a run/pass read and reacting accordingly. That isn't the case against RG3 and this offense. There are run/pass/option and zone read plays that effectively paralyze linebackers. On this touchdown, there was so much action to worry about on the front side that the linebackers don't see the wide receiver crossing from the backside. Griffin basically functions as Mr. Freeze!"