ATL End Around: Super Bowl XLVIII Edition

"(Cris Carter) that said that we were appetizers, right, he told me to Google him. And I did that. I saw that he was a Hall of Famer, which like I said, I respect what he did on the football field. But I also saw two conference championship appearances, none of which he won. And I didn't see any Super Bowl appearances. All that stuff came to me in Google, and I would love for him to come to me ... I would love to show him the Super Bowl ring. If he doesn't want to come and see it personally, tell him he can Google it."