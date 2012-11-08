ATL Debate Club: Why Patriots are like 'The Office'

This week on the "ATL Debate Club," Marc Sessler explains why the New England Patriots and NBC's long-running sitcom, "The Office," share dubious ties. Dan Hanzus takes it one step further and suggests a sitcom parallel for the floundering New York Jets -- a scenario involving monkeys, mind you.
Dan then doubles down to predict destruction for three NFL head coaches, and Marc unveils where little ol' Andy Reid will wind up in 2013.
Listen in, won't you?
The ATL Debate Club is in session all season long on the Around The League blog. Dan and Marc can also be heard every week on the "Dave Dameshek Football Program."