ATL Debate Club: What we'll miss when the world ends

Have we reached the end?
This week on the "ATL Debate Club," Dan Hanzus and Marc Sessler chat with Around the League editor Gregg Rosenthal about the demise of the New York Jets -- and our civilization, if you buy what the Mayans are selling.
According to a theory gaining steam, Dec. 21, 2012 marks the end date of a 5,125-year-long cycle in the Mayan calendar.
Those ancient people say we're done. If so, today's broadcast of the ATL Debate Club will be our last. No more NFL.com. No more Internet. No more modern-day society -- and no more football.
It got us thinking about everything we'll never see again in this lifetime. A shame, really, but here's our list:
What we'll miss (mostly from the NFL)
» After decades of swimming upstream and having their hearts shattered on a weekly basis, Cleveland Browns fans -- including Marc -- will encounter only bleak doom.
» The New Orleans Saints' organization goes down in a fiery mess still dealing with that massively sinister, Maoist-like Sean Payton signage hanging over the team facility.
» We'll also never see the final episode of "The Office." Ridiculous timing. We've hung with this show long after it made us feel anything, and all we get back is societal collapse. Thanks, NBC. Thanks, Mesoamerican Long Count calendar.
» Dan will never hear his dad say he's proud of him.
A few end-of-the-world positives
» No more stories about the "bounty" scandal.
» Dan won't be forced to cook up an excuse when Marc invariably asks to stay on the Hanzus family couch to "get back on his feet again."
» Per Dan, the New York Yankees will get out from under A-Rod's contract.
» All the pain will end.
Listen in to our (potentially final) show for more, won't you?
The ATL Debate Club is in session all season long until the end of days on the Around The League blog. Dan and Marc can also be heard every week on the "Dave Dameshek Football Program."