ATL Debate Club: The return of The Jay Cutler Face

Here at Around The League, we were never invited to be part of debate club in high school. This was mainly because our schedule was too filled with prom queens, motorcycle riding and game-winning touchdown receptions at State.
None of that was true. We don't even know if debate clubs are still a thing -- but we've started one anyway. Every week, Dan Hanzus and Marc Sessler will discuss three NFL buzz topics in a mini-podcast we call the ATL Debate Club.
This week, we discuss Jay Cutler's nightmare in Green Bay, Brandon Weeden's uncertain future, the Jets' chances against the Steelers, and Marc's controversial decision to wear flip flops to work.
(Programming note: The podcast was taped Friday morning, shortly before Darrelle Revis was declared out for Sunday's game.)