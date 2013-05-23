Around the League

Presented By

ATL Debate Club interview: Jets reporter Manish Mehta

Published: May 23, 2013 at 02:47 PM

Manish Mehta has had a front-row seat for the entire Rex Ryan Experience in New York.

Mehta, the New York Daily News' Jets beat reporter, has documented Ryan's roller-coaster first four seasons in Gotham, a ride that's included two deep playoff runs followed by a pair of dispiriting stinkers.

Does Ryan have a future with the Jets beyond 2013? Is Rex the same swaggering figure he was in the old days? These were the things Marc Sessler and I wanted to know when we welcomed Mehta onto this week's edition of the ATL Debate Club podcast.

"I think he's the same guy in terms of his internal confidence, his self-confidence, not only in his self and coaching staff but his players," Mehta said. "I just think he's projecting it in a much more subdued matter. And you really have to. I don't think you can write 'soon to be champs' on a van (as Ryan did during training camp in 2010) after you come off consecutive seasons where you haven't made the playoffs."

"I think if you ask him in an honest moment, quietly, 'Do you think this team can make the playoffs?', he would tell you 'Yes' and he would also have a caveat that it would be extremely difficult."

Jones: Has Sanchez already lost?

The New York Jets' QB battle has started, but is it already over for Mark Sanchez? Kimberly Jones takes a look. More ...

Mehta subscribes to the popular belief that the hiring of general manager John Idzik puts Ryan in a precarious position. Many GMs like to install their own coach. During a time of heavy turnover, Ryan is practically a dinosaur in the organization.

"I do think that Rex Ryan is coaching for his job," Mehta said. "He's signed through 2014 for around $6 (million) or $7 million, I think that's partly why he did not get fired after this past season.

"He did breathe life into this organization, he did change the culture of this organization and I know that (owner) Woody Johnson likes him, but it's going to be awfully tough to keep him on board if they miss the playoffs for the third consecutive year."

To listen to our entire interview with Manish -- and learn about Manish's deep love for Tim McGraw -- click on the media player above.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW