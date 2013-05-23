ATL Debate Club interview: Jets reporter Manish Mehta

"I think he's the same guy in terms of his internal confidence, his self-confidence, not only in his self and coaching staff but his players," Mehta said. "I just think he's projecting it in a much more subdued matter. And you really have to. I don't think you can write 'soon to be champs' on a van (as Ryan did during training camp in 2010) after you come off consecutive seasons where you haven't made the playoffs."