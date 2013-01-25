ATL Buzz Report: Where 'Kaepernicking' doesn't exist

5. Mobile may-day

According to our draft experts on the scene, no quarterback jumped out during Senior Bowl week. The Football Gods clearly have an issue with the Chiefs.

6. Suh's sad reality

From the network that brought you "Temptation Island," watch Ndamukong Suh and that one chick from "Jersey Shore" dive into a pool! Ratings gold!

7. Young's Detroit exit plan

Titus Young has opted for the I'm-Going-To-Be-A-Petulant-Jerk-On-Twitter-For-Personal-Gain route. We'd love to see his market research on success rate.

8. Ratliff's DWI arrest