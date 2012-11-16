ATL Buzz Report: Where Eli Manning is always elite

Each week, Dan Hanzus sifts through the pro football landscape to bring you sublime subplots of NFL life. Some of it he loves. Some he does not. Other stuff, he can't quite decide. The ATL Buzz Report.
1. All in on AP
On New Year's Eve, Adrian Peterson looked like this. Now he's the baddest running back on the planet. Your Comeback Most Valuable Player Of The Year.
2. Hold your horses
Chiefs safety Eric Berry fears horses, a truth laid bare in classic footage captured by NFL Films. This is funny, sure, but can you blame him? Horses are scary.
3. Kid 'n Play 'n Penalties
What was more enjoyable: Chiefs players wildly celebrating touchdowns that didn't happen, or a catatonic Romeo Crennel taking it all in without a word?
4. Tebow Tomb
An anonymous Jet says Tim Tebow is "terrible." That might be true, but that makes him a perfect fit for a team that needs to be blown up. Run for your life, Tim.
5. OT confusion
Two things that never cease to amaze us about NFL players: 1) They don't wear protective cups. 2) They don't know the rules in place for overtime. C'mon guys.
6. "Is Eli elite?"
Phil Simms questioned Manning again this week. WHY? In terms of annoyingly cliched questions, this is up there with, "Why doesn't MTV play videos anymore?"
7. Holliday from ridicule
Speaking of catatonic coaches, how would've Mike McCarthy reacted if officials caught Trindon Holliday's punt-return gaffe? One blink? Two blinks? Three!?!
8. Big Ben, big problem
I've had my fill of "Player X's injury can be life-threatening" headlines in 2012. Ben Roethlisberger should rest until he's healed...then rest some more.