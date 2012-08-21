ATL Awards: Preseason Week 2 edition

Rookie passers continue to dominate the imagination, but what Matthew Stafford did against Baltimore bordered on the metaphysical: 184 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone. Five of those completions, 111 of those yards and one of those scores went to Calvin Johnson. Detroit's going to lean heavy on the pass and we expect Stafford to challenge his 5,038 yards from a year ago. This man has a rocket for an arm and will never pay for a drink again in the darkened taverns of Detroit.