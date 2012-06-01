Asher Allen should keep signing bonus

We still don't know why Minnesota Vikings cornerback Asher Allen retired Thursday after only three seasons. We do know that the Vikings aren't going to go after Allen's money.
Jeremy Fowler of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Thursday that the Vikings have decided not to seek a prorated portion of Allen's $725,000 rookie signing bonus. They could have possibly gone after $181,250.
Vikings coach Leslie Frazier said Allen's retirement was not health-related despite the concussions he suffered late in the last two seasons. Allen started 20 games over the last two years and was set to compete for a solid role in the Vikings secondary.
Perhaps Minnesota's decision not to go after Allen's money is a sign they hope he will change his mind. They will hold his contractual rights if he ever decides to pull a Favre.