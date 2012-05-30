Asher Allen retires from NFL after just three seasons

Some retirements you see coming. Asher Allen's wasn't one of them.
Rap Sheet: A shocking retirement
Minnesota Vikings coach Leslie Frazier announced at his news conference Wednesday that the fourth-year pro has decided to quit football, according to NFL.com reporter Ian Rapoport. A third-round draft pick in 2009, Allen started 21 games at cornerback for the Vikings, including nine in 2011. He was placed on injured reserve at the end of last season with post-concussion symptoms.
Frazier said Allen's decision wasn't health-related, according to Rapoport. Apparently, Allen lost the passion to play football. The move reminds us of former San Francisco 49ers running back Glen Coffee's decision to retire after only one season in the league.
Allen's role in Minnesota was far from guaranteed this year after the team added Chris Carr and Zack Bowman in free agency. Chris Cook and Antoine Winfield are projected to start for the Vikings.