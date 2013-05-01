Asante Samuel: Why should you announce sexuality?

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Asante Samuel doesn't have a problem with NBA player Jason Collins telling the world he's gay. Samuel just doesn't understand why sharing that information is necessary at all.
"Straight people are not announcing they're straight, so why does everybody have to announce their sexuality or whatever? You know, what they prefer," Samuel said in an interview with Fox Sports Radio (via CBSSports.com).
"So that's just how I see it," he said. "That's my opinion on things. All respect you know, I have nothing but respect for the people whoever decisions they make and whatever, but you know, you don't have to show it and flaunt it like that. You know what I'm saying, we have kids out here, too."
Samuel added: "Who says you had to announce what you are and that has to be talked about because you're playing a sport? Talk about the sport, how good you do in the sport."
It's a "Don't ask, don't tell" world for Samuel, who won't garner the same criticism Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mike Wallace received for his comments on homosexuality.
Still, there are plenty of people who will read Samuel's comments and see someone who's not as open as he claims to be. At the very least, Samuel oversimplifies a complex topic.