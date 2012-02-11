As Lin rises, Knicks star draws inspiration from Tebow

"I've drawn a lot of inspiration," Lin, a devout Christian, told San Francisco's KGMZ-FM this week, per SB Nation Bay Area. "Just because (Tebow's) a polarizing figure and the things he says in interviews and his approach to the game is just unbelievable and I respect him so much and I actually want to be able to do some of the things he does in terms of the amount of charity work and nonprofit work and the way he impacts people off the field. That is what is most inspiring to me about him.