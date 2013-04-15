Arthur Jones 'grateful' to survive automobile accident

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Arthur Jones was in an appreciative mood Monday morning. Jones was involved in an auto accident Monday when his car crossed lanes and ended up in a ditch after it took a hit from another vehicle, the player's agent, Joe Panos, told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.
"Thank you lord for saving my life today. He has a plan for me. And I guess today wasn't the day to die," Jones tweeted. "Not worried about the car. It can be replaced. I'm just happy I'm still breathing. Sooo grateful."
Jones was fortunate that there wasn't any oncoming traffic approaching when he crossed lanes, and he escaped the harrowing accident unscathed. He even participated in voluntary offseason conditioning with his Ravens teammates later in the day.
"Arthur is doing great," Panos said. Through Panos, Jones said, "I'm happy, I'm healthy, and I'm blessed."
Jones and his fiance are expecting a new baby within the week, leaving him feeling especially fortunate to survive. Now he's providing a useful reminder to live life to the fullest because the future is promised to no one.
Jones tweeted this photo of his vehicle after the accident: