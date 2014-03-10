Around the League

Arthur Jones drawing 'very real interest' from Colts

Published: Mar 10, 2014 at 08:40 AM
Chris Wesseling

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Arthur Jones already is in heavy demand on the eve of free agency, as the Green Bay Packers aren't the only team with designs on the up-and-coming run-stuffer.

A person informed of Jones' situation has told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport that the Indianapolis Colts are showing "very real interest" in Jones. That interest is mutual, leaving a reunion with former Ravens defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano as a "strong possibility," per Rapoport.

On Friday's edition of the "Around The League Podcast," I wagered a lunch trip on the idea that Jones would land with the Colts versus the other 31 NFL teams.

When Pagano was battling leukemia back in 2012, Jones shaved his head and facial hair to honor the Colts coach.

"It's just to show that we care and love him," Jones explained at the time. "He's a great man and a great leader. He's going to be back coaching and kicking butt.

"Absolutely, this guy has so much passion and loves the sport every single day and came ready to work and had us fired up. I'm pretty sure that's something he brought to Indy, and I'm sure those guys are going to love him, too."

High praise indeed.

Rapoport confirms that the respect runs both ways. Pagano is a "big fan" of Jones, who broke out as a disruptive force during the Ravens' Super Bowl run and carried it over to the 2013 season.

I already have visions of Dan Hanzus fetching me a high-octane, elaborate sandwich for lunch Wednesday.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" picks the biggest free agent bargains and plays the revolutionary game: "Get my lunch."

