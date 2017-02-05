Arthur Blank, Robert Kraft each pledge $51K to charity

Ahead of Super Bowl LI, the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots announced a joint philanthropic venture.
Falcons owner Arthur Blank and Patriots owner Robert Kraft have each pledged $51,000 to charity in recognition of Sunday's big game. The winner of Super Bowl LI will choose the charity that will receive the combined pledge of $102,000.
"Kraft and Blank are dear friends and both are dedicated philanthropists, supporting many causes across America through their respective foundations and football teams," a statement released by both teams read.