Arthur Blank: Falcons '13 season was 'blip in the charts'

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank believes last season's 4-12 record was an outlier, not a trend for his team.
Speaking Tuesday on WCNN-AM radio in Atlanta, Blank said he's looking at 2013 as a "blip in the charts," per ESPN.com.
In an effort to fix some of the red squiggles on the Falcons' season review, general manager Thomas Dimitroff strengthened his defensive line by adding Paul Soliai and Tyson Jackson along with re-signing Jonathan Babineaux, Peria Jerry and Corey Peters.
Bulking up the defense will allow Atlanta's defense to be more multiple, but it also added some toughness.
Blank made it apparent -- if it wasn't already -- that one of the Falcons' offseason goals was to get meaner on both sides of the ball.
Blank specifically said it still bothered him that no Falcons player went afterSaints rookie safety Kenny Vaccaro following a late hit to franchise quarterback Matt Ryan in the 2013 opener.
To add some nastiness on offense, the Falcons signed offensive guard Jon Asamoah and re-signed center Joe Hawley -- who gave the unit some character when he started the final seven games of the season.
The Falcons still have holes to fill, especially in the secondary, which we will break down more in-depth later in the week in our NFC South Roster Reset.
