Art Rooney II 'would love' Pittsburgh to host NFL draft

Published: Jun 20, 2013 at 01:49 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recently spoke of potentially bringing the NFL draft to locations other than New York City. One of the league's most influential families -- and close Goodell ally -- has raised its hand to volunteer.

"Sure, I'd like to see the draft move around (to other cities), and I would love to see it come to Pittsburgh some time," Steelers President Art Rooney II said Wednesday on the Steelers' official website. "It's a great event and attracts tremendous fan interest. It would be a fun event for Pittsburgh to host, and I think our city could do a great job with it."

It's unclear where the NFL draft will take place after 2014, and it's been floated that multiple cities might host the draft within the same year. No matter the setup, Pittsburgh makes sense as a destination. The Steelers have influential owners and the rabid football fans necessary to support the event. Plus, the NFL could look to bring the draft to cities that aren't in the Super Bowl rotation.

(Also: It's one of the more underrated cities in America.)

Rooney also commented on the draft being a week later next year, saying he expected the offseason program to extend another week into June this year. He's hesitant about changing the schedule beyond that. The only thing we know for sure about upcoming offseasons: Major change is coming.

