Art Monk, Darrell Green: Redskins' name warrants talk

Owner Dan Snyder says the Washington Redskinsnever will change their team name and generally has been unwilling to entertain political and media pleas to the contrary. But perhaps Snyder will listen to his former players.
Another Hall of Fame opinion: "It deserves and warrants conversation because somebody is saying, 'Hey, this offends me,'" Darrell Green commented.
The drumbeat for possibly changing the Redskins' nickname never has been louder or more consistent than this offseason. Guys like Monk and Green speaking out on the matter might genuinely change the conversation.