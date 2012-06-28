Arron Sears' family aims negligence suit at Buccaneers

A sad story has emerged in Tampa, where the parents of former Buccaneers guard Arron Sears have filed a lawsuit alleging football has caused their son to have serious psychological problems.
For more than three years, Sears has exhibited signs of psychological problems, including lack of communication and uncontrollable anger. His parents, Calvin and Henrietta Woods, say that Sears -- a second-round pick in 2007 -- has had his life devastated by football-related head trauma.
Other plaintiffs include Jimmie Giles and Donald Smith, two men who played with the Bucs in the 1980s.
"Sears has almost total loss of function, is unable to care for himself and cannot take (care) of his day-to-day activities," the lawsuit states, according to the Tampa Bay Times. "Further, Arron Sears has extreme displays of temper and anger with the appurtenant risk of causing harm to himself and others."
The lawsuit claims the Buccaneers, the NFL, helmet manufacturer Riddell and other teams that employed them were negligent and withheld information related to the effects of concussions and head injuries. The plaintiffs seek an unspecified monetary award and punitive damages.
Though more than 2,000 former players have filed lawsuits against the NFL over concussions, this is the first time NFL teams have been specifically targeted. Don't expect it to be the last.