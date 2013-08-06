Arrelious Benn tears ACL; Philadelphia Eagles thinner

Riley Cooper's impressive return to practice was a welcome relief to a Philadelphia Eagles team lacking depth at wide receiver in the wake of Jeremy Maclin's season-ending torn ACL.
The position took yet another hit Tuesday. Arrelious Benn's season is over after he sustained a torn left ACL, the team's official website confirmed. It's the same ACL that was repaired in 2010.
There was some thought that new Eagles coach Chip Kelly could harness Benn's run-after-catch skills as a screen-heavy slot receiver. Working behind DeSean Jackson, Cooper, Jason Avantand undrafted rookieRussell Shepard, though, he was far from guaranteed to make the final roster.
The injuries to Maclin and Benn give Damaris Johnson a clear upperhand for the fifth receiver spot. We don't believe Cooper was ever going to be released, and Benn's injury likely eliminates any chances of it happening.
Factoring in linebacker Jason Phillips, the Eagles now have seen three players go down with ACL injuries since training camp opened.