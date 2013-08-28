Around the League

Presented By

Around The League's NFL MVP predictions

Published: Aug 28, 2013 at 06:43 AM

It's preseason predictions time. The Around The League crew has been rolling through our division previews and now it's time to break out some awards. First up: Our MVP picks:

Gregg Rosenthal's pick: Ben Roethlisberger

Aaron Rodgers should be the favorite to win the MVP award every season during his prime, but Big Ben is my upset pick this year. Only 31, Roethlisberger is too often forgotten when discussing the game's best quarterbacks. The outstanding young crop of QBs hasn't passed him yet. It's laughable that many consider Joe Flacco and Eli Manning superior to Roethliberger, who is far more consistent.

The longtime Pittsburgh Steeler was playing outstanding football last season before his shoulder and rib injuries. In Year 2 under offensive coordinator Todd Haley, Roethlisberger is primed for a huge season. Haley builds in more easy throws and understands better now how to use Big Ben's incredible vertical skills. Perception matters, and the perception will be that Roethlisberger carried an offense with questions in the backfield. A surprise division title, the Steelers' underrated receivers and an improved offensive line won't hurt.

Dan Hanzus' pick: Andrew Luck

Dan Marino is the last player to win NFL MVP in his second full season. That will change in 2013 with Andrew Luck.

Everything feels right for Luck. He's coming off one of the best rookie seasons ever. He's comfortable in an offense now led by Pep Hamilton, his former coach at Stanford. He has talented targets in Reggie Wayne, T.Y. Hilton, Darrius Heyward-Bey, Dwayne Allen and Coby Fleener, and an improved running game led by Ahmad Bradshaw.

Best of all, Luck has The Look. Peyton Manning and Tom Brady had The Look early in their careers. Aaron Rodgers had it, too ... once Brett Favre got out of his way. Success is preordained with The Look on your side.

Luck thrived in the shadows as RGIII and Russell Wilson exploded on the scene last season. That's about to change. This time next year, Luck will be seen as the game's greatest quarterback.

Marc Sessler's pick: Tom Brady

I'm going with my gut on this one. No current player has been more important to his team over the past decade than Brady. He'll pound that point home this autumn, going into battle with a crop of newbie pass-catchers. It was popular to wonder, just months ago, if the Patriots had reached the end of their dominant run. Rubbish.

Brady will calmly guide New England to its 11th consecutive winning season and right back into the playoffs. He's been overlooked in days past when the awards are dished out, the same way Bill Belichick is for Coach of the Year honors. Success in New England -- and dominant play from its quarterback -- has become commonplace. This time around, that won't be an option. It's time to acknowledge No. 12 for who he is: The greatest passer of all time.

Kevin Patra's pick: Tom Brady

The MVP award at its base is a popularity contest. Voters love a great story. When a 36-year-old Brady lugs a ragtag receiving group and middling defense to an easy division championship and the best record in the AFC, the stories will write themselves. Can't you picture the headline? "Golden Boy wins Golden Age MVP." Brady still is the most consistent player at the most important position on the football field. The Patriots lost most of his old toys, but, as he's done in the past, he will make the new ones just as productive.

Chris Wesseling's pick: Aaron Rodgers

I was tempted to go with Peyton Manning because the additions of Wes Welker and Julius Thomas will allow him to exploit mismatches all season. But Rodgers is simply the NFL's best player. Although passer rating isn't a perfect metric, his dominance in that category is staggering.

Rodgers stands alone at the top with a 104.9 career rating; the next dozen quarterbacks are between 90.0 and 97.0. His last two years with a rating over 106.0 are the only two back-to-back in NFL history. Throw in an improved defense and the potential of Eddie Lacy to force an extra safety into the box, and Rodgers should own the NFL this season.

We'll discuss our MVP picks on Wednesday's "Around The League Podcast." Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE