Around The League's NFL MVP predictions

The MVP award at its base is a popularity contest. Voters love a great story. When a 36-year-old Brady lugs a ragtag receiving group and middling defense to an easy division championship and the best record in the AFC, the stories will write themselves. Can't you picture the headline? "Golden Boy wins Golden Age MVP." Brady still is the most consistent player at the most important position on the football field. The Patriots lost most of his old toys, but, as he's done in the past, he will make the new ones just as productive.