Around The League's NFL Coach of the Year predictions

With that in mind, I'm taking Andy Reid. The Chiefs are coming off a 2-14 season and have the best chance to go from league-worst to the playoffs. Reid hasn't all of a sudden forgotten how to coach, and with an underrated roster, he will get the most out of his players. In a weak division, Reid will lead the Chiefs to a playoff berth, take home his second Coach of the Year Award and get the love he rarely received in Philadelphia.