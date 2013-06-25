Armonty Bryant admits to substance-abuse issues

Armonty Bryant starred in one of the forehead-slapping moments of the offseason when he was arrested on DUI charges one week after the Cleveland Browns selected him in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
Despite the arrest and past drug issues while at East Central University in Oklahoma, Bryant was given a second chance by the Browns. He acknowledged on Tuesday at the NFL Rookie Symposium that he's battled a substance abuse problem.
"I would say yes," Bryant said, according to The Plain Dealer. "Because I thought at times I was above the game, and that's one thing they've been teaching us at the symposium -- don't be above the game. It's a blessing that I'm even here playing this game and living out a dream of mine. So don't take advantage of this, and I feel that's exactly what I did."
Bryant credits fellow Browns rookie Barkevious Mingo for helping him stay on a good path. The roommates have spent many hours playing Xbox together.
"I've cut out going out, I've stopped drinking, everything," he said. "I've just been sticking myself in a hotel room, me and Barkevious Mingo, that's my roommate. He's just been keeping me focused and just really helping me out through my situation and everything. We go out, go watch a movie, go out to dinner, just get my mind of stuff like that."
We're not quite sure why the soon-to-be highly compensated No. 6 overall pick would be assigned to room with the seventh-rounder with a troubled past, but perhaps that speaks to the Browns' belief in Mingo's character. One thing's for sure: Bryant has used up the last of his wiggle room. It's stay clean or go home.