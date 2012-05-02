Arizona Cardinals' Kevin Kolb ready to prove his worth

In addition to committing to pay Kolb $19 million over his first two seasons, the Cardinals also sent cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire who they thought would emerge as their next franchise quarterback.
After a lackluster 2011 season, Kolb knows that he needs to produce results on the field to justify the team's investment in him.
"I'm as anxious for this year as I've ever been. I'm looking forward to proving this move was right," Kolb recently said, via told the Tucson Citizen.
Kolb missed seven games with a foot injury and a concussion. When he was healthy, Kolb didn't perform up to expectations.
The Cardinals have tried to give Kolb some help by selecting receiver Michael Floyd in the first round. The team also took three offensive linemen over the last four rounds.
The rookies will not show up until May 11 for a three-day camp, but Kolb says he likes what little of Floyd he has seen on tape.
"He seems like a guy who fits us well," Kolb said. "One thing that's going to help him in our system is the way he attacks the ball."