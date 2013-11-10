Arizona Cardinals hand Texans their 7th straight loss

The Arizona Cardinals became the latest team to take advantage of the Houston Texans' slide to irrelevance.
Carson Palmer threw two touchdown passes and the Arizona defense made a late stand in a 27-24 win over the Texans on Sunday.
Here's what else we learned:
- Andre Johnson isn't the reason the Texans can't buy a win. The wide receiver has thrived with Case Keenum under center and has five touchdowns in the past two weeks. He had zero scores in the seven weeks before that.
- Keenum has lost his three starts by a combined seven points. Not-so-loosely-related subplot: Kicker Randy Bullock has missed four field-goals attempts in the past two games, including a blocked 40-yard attempt at the end of the first half on Sunday.
- John Abraham turned back the clock Sunday. The veteran pass rusher finished with two sacks, including a strip of Keenum that led to an early Cardinals touchdown.
- Another quiet day for Larry Fitzgerald, who's been held to less than 50 yards receiving four times in the past five weeks. He's on pace for his second consecutive sub-1,000-yard season.
- The Texans' offensive line didn't get it done. Keenum rarely had a clean pocket to work with and the Arian Foster-free backfield found few running lanes. Murphy's Law has taken hold in Houston.