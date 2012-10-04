Arizona Cardinals' flaws exposed vs. St. Louis Rams

Kolb shouldn't escape blame here. He showed great toughness and moved the ball late, but the Cardinals were in position to score multiple touchdowns in the first half. Kolb underthrew a seam route to Rob Housler that should have gone for a score early in the game. He missed Larry Fitzgerald open for a possible touchdown on the same drive. In the second quarter, Kolb overthrew a wide-open Andre Roberts streaking down the field. These were plays in which Kolb was protected well.