Arizona Cardinals clinch first postseason berth since 2009

Bruce Arians' team has been decimated with injuries the whole season, but Arizona has found a way to win close games behind a stifling defense, exhibited in Thursday's 12-6 win vs. the Rams on the road in St. Louis. A second Coach of the Year award could very well find its way on Arians' mantle.
Since the Cards won their contest against the Rams, all they needed to ensure a postseason berth was for the Dallas-Philly tilt to not end in a tie.
According to Cardinals PR, Arizona is the first team to book a postseason ticket in a Super Bowl-hosting season since the 2000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Here are all the teams that have already been eliminated from the postseason: Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, St. Louis Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, Washington Redskins.