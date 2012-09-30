Arizona Cardinals at 4-0 after Kevin Kolb's heroics

Here's the thing about this year's Arizona Cardinals: Give them enough time, and they'll find a way.
Cardinals quarterback Kevin Kolb was erratic and unremarkable for three-plus quarters before dialing up two final-period touchdown strikes that served as a microcosm of Arizona's 4-0 start.
Trailing 21-14 with 29 seconds left, Kolb and the Cardinals faced a fourth-and-10 from the Miami 15.
Not a problem. Kolb -- a dead man walking for much of the summer -- fired a 15-yard touchdown pass to Andre Roberts.
When safety Kerry Rhodes picked off Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill's pass in overtime, Kolb did it all over again, calmly guiding the offense on a seven-play, 19-yard drive capped by Jay Feely's 46-yard, game-winning field goal.
"We've seen so many miracles happen in this stadium, we just don't give up hope," Kolb told reporters after the win.
Nobody expected Arizona to rest alone atop the NFC West at the quarter mark of the season, but the Cardinals shouldn't be taken lightly. They've won 11 of 13 dating to November. It's been messy at points, and this team isn't about to thrill you with numbers, but throw out the stats: This team just wins.