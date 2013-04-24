Arian Foster to play role in new Kevin Costner film

Houston Texans running back Arian Foster finally will get to experience the feeling of being drafted by an NFL team.
Five years after going undrafted out of Tennessee, Foster will play the role of fictional NFL draft prospect Ray Jennings in the big-budget Hollywood film, "Draft Day," according to KTRK-TV in Houston.
The movie stars Kevin Costner as Cleveland Browns general manager Sonny Weaver, who's charged with saving football in the city by trading for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.
The film also will feature NFL players DeMario Davis, James Brewer, Ramses Barden, Zoltan Mesko and Stephen Hill, as well as NFL Network personalities Rich Eisen, Mike Mayock and Deion Sanders. The cast will shoot for three days during the 2013 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
Foster, who had a role in "Hawaii 5-0" on CBS earlier in the year, is taking the part seriously. In an effort to appear younger, he shaved his beard.
The film cameo won't make up for Foster's draft-day snub, which happened in part because the tailback's critical thinking and non-conformity led Volunteers coaches to rip him in discussions with NFL coaches and executives. He can sleep soundly, though, with his Screen Actors Guild card and a $43.5 million contract from the Texans.