Around the League

Presented By

Arian Foster to benefit from sharing Texans' workload

Published: Sep 10, 2013 at 09:05 AM

Midway through the fourth quarter of the Texans' Monday night opener, Ben Tate took a Matt Schaub handoff and powered through a small hole on the left side of Houston's line for a 3-yard gain.

Tate, as has been the norm the past three seasons, began his jog off the field, fully expecting to be replaced in the lineup by starter Arian Foster.

Brian Cushing

But this time, Tate was told to stay on the field. Foster -- who had started to jog toward the huddle -- was called back. You didn't need to be an expert in body language and lipreading to know Foster wasn't happy about it.

Is this the new world order in the Texans' backfield?

"They're competitors, and both want to be on the field," coach Gary Kubiak said Tuesday, according to the Houston Chronicle.

We all figured Tate would have a bigger role in Houston's game plan this season. No running back has had a bigger workload than Foster since 2010, and the veteran is coming off an offseason compromised by calf and back injuries.

The Texans want to protect their best player, and a direct result of that effort is more work for Tate. Foster finished with 18 carries for 57 yards against the San Diego Chargers. Tate had nine rushes for 55 yards. Don't be surprised if that two-thirds breakdown remains more or less intact as long as both players are healthy this season.

Tate ran better than Foster on Monday. Much better. But as Chris Wesseling pointed out after the game, rust is to be expected. Foster needs time and carries to get back to his old self.

Having Tate involved is the best thing that could happen to Foster's career. Short-term frustrations can lead to long-term success.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" recapped every Week 1 game. Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW