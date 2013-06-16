Arian Foster of Houston Texans downplays calf strain

Houston Texans running back Arian Foster was sporting crutches three weeks ago after going down with what coach Gary Kubiak termed a "pretty good calf strain."
But wide receiver Andre Johnson quickly downplayed the severity of the injury. Now, Foster is doing the same.
"Yeah, it's going good man," Foster told FOXSports.com. "It's just a small calf strain. News is dry in the offseason, so it made headlines."
Foster said he "more than likely" will be ready for training camp, thanks in part to daily use of a hyperbaric chamber to speed up the healing process.
Foster arguably is the No. 1 pick in fantasy football leagues this year. His calf is going to be one of the big storylines of the summer.
The early returns suggest Foster will be safe to draft for those comfortable with his declining per-play effectiveness and heavy workloads. He remains one of the most reliable backs in the league. Just bear in mind that game tape from late 2011 and 2012 suggests Foster has lost the extra gear that once turned a 10-yard hole into a 40- or 50-yard gain.