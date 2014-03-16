Arian Foster: I'm medically cleared for Houston Texans

One year ago, Arian Fostershut down one of the most fascinating, contemplative Twitter accounts in the NFL.
The Houston Texans star returned to social media Saturday with the revelation that he's been medically cleared following November's season-ending back surgery.
Free-Agent Tracker
Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. More...
What Foster left out is whether he's been cleared simply to resume running or if he's been given the green light to go full steam ahead with football activities, including physical contact.
General manager Rick Smith expressed confidence at last month's NFL Scouting Combine that Foster's troublesome back will be fine going forward.
Along with good old-fashioned bad luck and a franchise quarterback losing his fastball, Foster's absence is one of the big reasons the Texans couldn't pull out of their 2013 tailspin, losing the final 14 games of the season.
Now that former insurance policy Ben Tate is leading the Browns' backfield, it's more important than ever that Foster stays healthy -- and recovers his Pro Bowl form of 2010 to '12.
The "Around The League Podcast" breaks down all the free-agency moves and hands out a fleet of high-octane sandwiches.