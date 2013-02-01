Arian Foster: I do not plan to undergo a heart operation

Published: Feb 01, 2013 at 05:01 AM

HOUSTON -- Texans running back Arian Foster said he has not spoken with his doctors about "any surgery," disputing a report that he was likely to undergo a heart procedure in about a month.

"I am feeling well and am as exuberant as ever," he said in a statement Friday.

The NFL Network reported Thursday that Foster was considering an ablation procedure because of a heart condition that forced him from a game late this season. Such a procedure involves use of a catheter to correct structural problems that can lead to an abnormal heartbeat, according to the Mayo Clinic's website.

"As of now, I have no complications with my blood pumper," Foster said. "There was a casual conversation with a reporter about my particular condition that turned public. But I have not, nor do I plan to any time in the near future, have conversations with my doctors about any surgery."

During the third quarter of Houston's 23-6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 23, Foster left the game because of an irregular heartbeat. Coach Gary Kubiak said Foster also experienced the problem in a practice.

Foster said he's known about his heart issue since he was 12 years old.

Texans general manager Rick Smith said in a statement Friday that the team is "comfortable" with the health of their 26-year-old running back.

"Our medical team continues to monitor it," Smith said. "He missed one-half of a practice and one-half of a game, and our doctors treated him."

Foster rushed for 1,424 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2012. He was invited to the Pro Bowl for the third time in his three full NFL seasons.

An undrafted free agent in 2009, Foster worked his way up from the Texans' practice squad to become the NFL's leading rusher in 2010 (1,616 yards). Last March, Foster signed a five-year, $43.5 million contract.

