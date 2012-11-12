Arian Foster, Houston Texans have it all; Week 10 notes

1) The Baltimore Ravens scored 55 points at home on Sunday; the Jacksonville Jaguars have scored just 44 points at home all season. The Ravens did whatever they wanted offensively against the hapless Oakland Raiders. Baltimore could've put up more points, but quarterback Joe Flacco was pulled early, and his replacement, Tyrod Taylor, threw the ball just once in the fourth quarter. At the other end of the spectrum, it's difficult to believe just how inept the Jaguars' offense has been this season. That they've put up just 44 points in five home games is hard to fathom.