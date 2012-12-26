Are Leslie Frazier, Minnesota Vikings near extension?

"His speeches are real consistent, if you know what I mean," Greenway told Zulgad (a slight jab at Chilly). "I think that's good. It is such a long season, and there are so many ups and downs that I think if you have a coach that is kind of going with that; maybe he comes in Monday after a loss and he's really down and (you get a), 'This is going to ruin our season' sort of speech, and that's not what Leslie is. Obviously Leslie's the kind of guy, 'We're still in this thing. We're fighting. We're together. We're all in.' And his approach is perfect, in my mind, for what an NFL coach needs to be."