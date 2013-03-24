Are Elvis Dumervil, Baltimore Ravens a 'dream team'?

The Baltimore Ravens have lost six defensive starters from their Super Bowl-winning defense, but Sunday's contract agreement with Elvis Dumervil has buoyed expectations for another Lombardi Trophy run in 2013.
The Dumervil-Terrell Suggs edge-rushing tandem should be the franchise's best since Suggs and Peter Boulware combined for 20.5 sacks a decade ago.
"I think this move is awesome. It shows we're still in business of winning, and we have best GM (Ozzie Newsome) in the world," Suggs told The Baltimore Sun on Sunday. "(Dumervil) is a phenomenal pass rusher and I have not had a chance to play alongside another dominant pass rusher."
Suggs isn't alone in his renewed enthusiasm. Ravens defensive end Arthur Jones even invoked former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Vince Young's now-infamous "dream team" designation.
"(Dumervil's signing) is awesome," Jones told The Sun. "It's like a dream team in the making. I can't wait until we all get together."
Newsome has done a fine job of fixing the Ravens' defensive line and upgrading at outside linebacker. If Newsome can lure an inside linebacker (Karlos Dansby?) or safety (Kerry Rhodes?) while adding depth through the 2013 NFL Draft, the Ravens might have an improved defense.
As Young found out, though, the "dream team" comments only serve to put a target on a team's back while raising unrealistic expectations.