Are Cincinnati Bengals losing interest in Andre Smith?

ProFootballTalk.com cited a league source Monday in reporting that "the Bengals are now inclined to see if they can find a cheaper and younger replacement for Smith via the draft."
SI.com's Peter King wrote last week that Smith's agents said the Bengals' offer "stinks," adding that the door is wide open for another team to secure the right tackle's services.
We haven't seen reports of another interested team, which would put Smith in a tough spot if the Bengals do decide to move on.
This is a rich draft class along the offensive line, which likely explains why Smith hasn't attracted more interest. His best chance at a deal at this point likely will be after the draft, when teams can reassess their offensive tackle situation.
Until then, Smith will remain at No. 1 on our list of available free agents. It's lonely at the top.