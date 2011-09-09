Are career passing marks still in Manning's future?

Peyton Manning will not eclipse Brett Favre. We don't know what kind of physical impact the injury will have on his skills, so it's not a given that he will return to his stellar form when he returns. The affects of the injury could alter the way that he has to throw from the pocket, impacting his efficiency, effectiveness and production over the next few seasons. The Colts also appear to be nearing the end of their title run and will have to turn over their roster soon. As Reggie Wayne and Dallas Clark age, they cannot be counted on to anchor the passing game over the next 3-4 years, which makes it very likely a number of young receivers will have to play prominent roles while Manning pursues those records. It seems like too daunting a task in my mind, and it ultimately will keep him from breaking Favre's career records as a passer.