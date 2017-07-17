Arden Key leads watch list field for Butkus Award

Now, he's not only back with the Tigers, he's on the Butkus Award watch list, which is given to college football's top linebacker each year. Key ended a leave of absence from the team last month, and won't be ready for the start of fall camp while he recovers from shoulder surgery. He is an edge pass rusher for the Tigers who set a school record last year with 12 sacks in only 11 games. LSU coach Ed Orgeron said last week at SEC Media Days that he believes Key could be better than former Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett, who was drafted No. 1 overall in April by the Cleveland Browns.