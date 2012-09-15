Archie Manning on Peyton's Denver Broncos debut

"Yeah, it was a little bit strange," Manning admitted. "It was different to get there and not see that horseshoe (the Colts' logo). You kind of roll on for 14 years, and now you're in another uniform in another city. I'm sure it was different for him. He's the one that has to make the big transition. We just fly off in a different direction. But it was so much fun. Broncos nation is excited. Their stadium is beautiful. And I saw a sign there that said young Colts become Broncos, or something like that. It was pretty cute."