Archie Manning can't see Peyton, Luck working as teammates

Andrew Luck informed the world on Monday that he's "absolutely" prepared to go to the NFL after this season and intends to apply for entry into the 2012 draft.
Where Luck ends up when it's all said and done remains a mystery, but comments on Tuesday by Archie Manning, the father of Peyton, hinted at a potential problem if the Colts were to select the Stanford quarterback.
"I don't think it'd necessarily be great for either one," Manning told Fox Sports Radio. "I think Andrew's the type of mature player ... he can walk right in. I mean, these other three or four (rookie passers) that are playing this year, (if) they can walk in and contribute, Andrew can, too.
"We know Andrew well. He comes down to our camp every year. I used to play with his dad (Oliver) (as Houston Oilers quarterbacks in 1982-83). ... I'm in New York, I heard from him last night.
"Peyton's also tried to help Andrew and kind of be a friend. I doubt if either one want to play on the same team."
It's unclear if Archie's wording is an attempt to send a message to Indy, or simply an honest assessment of where both Peyton and Luck stand on the matter. It's far too early to predict Luck's future, or Peyton's for that matter, but who knows the mindset of the Colts star better than his father?