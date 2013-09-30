Aqib Talib shows he's one of NFL's best in Patriots' win

Talib shadowed Falcons' stud receiver Julio Jones most of the night. He often had over-the-top help, but at times he was trusted on an island against Jones. Talib had all of the Patriots' four passes defensed and always was in the right position to make a play. (Jones did end up with 108 yards receiving, but nearly half of that -- 49 yards -- was on one bomb in the fourth when Talib, inexplicably, wasn't on the coverage.)