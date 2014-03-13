Aqib Talib says he never had a hip injury with Patriots

When the Denver Broncos handed $57 million to Aqib Talib, one concern about the six-year deal was the cornerback's health issues.
According to Talib, the hip injury we worried about hasn't been a problem since he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012.
"That was in Tampa, that was the right side," Talib said Wednesday, per ESPN Boston. "I haven't had a hip problem since Tampa. The Patriots have their way of reporting stuff, but I haven't had a hip problem since Tampa. The injury I had was actually a quad injury, it was reported as a hip injury, but that's how they do things."
Talib missed three games in 2013. He was on the Patriots injury reports with a hip injury during the latter parts of the season. Teams have been fined in the past for violating the policy on reporting injuries.
It's nearly impossible to prove that Patriots' doctors didn't continue to have concerns over the hip, even if it was the quad that was bothering Talib.
"At 28, I still feel good, I still can do standing backflips and stuff like that, so I feel like I'm in pretty good shape," Talib said. "The injury in the AFC championship, it was just a deep bone bruise. It just swelled up a lot, but no damage, really. It was just a real deep bruise. I just had to do the ice and get my motion back and things like that. It's perfectly fine now. I've been back working out and it's perfectly fine."
When healthy, Talib is a lockdown corner, but injures have taken a toll on him during the second half of seasons. It's good that he is healthy in March, but the Broncos need him to be healthy next January.