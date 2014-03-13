 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the League

Presented By

Aqib Talib says he never had a hip injury with Patriots

Published: Mar 13, 2014 at 01:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

When the Denver Broncos handed $57 million to Aqib Talib, one concern about the six-year deal was the cornerback's health issues.

Battista: Broncos charge ahead

judy-battista-65x90.jpg

Denver's spending spree was not your typical free-agency free-for-all. John Elway explains his thinking to Judy Battista. **READ**

According to Talib, the hip injury we worried about hasn't been a problem since he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012.

"That was in Tampa, that was the right side," Talib said Wednesday, per ESPN Boston. "I haven't had a hip problem since Tampa. The Patriots have their way of reporting stuff, but I haven't had a hip problem since Tampa. The injury I had was actually a quad injury, it was reported as a hip injury, but that's how they do things."

Talib missed three games in 2013. He was on the Patriots injury reports with a hip injury during the latter parts of the season. Teams have been fined in the past for violating the policy on reporting injuries.

It's nearly impossible to prove that Patriots' doctors didn't continue to have concerns over the hip, even if it was the quad that was bothering Talib.

While Talib essentially says the Patriots lied about his injury, the more salient point at this time for Broncos fans is that he still was injured. The corner said Wednesday he has never been healthier.

"At 28, I still feel good, I still can do standing backflips and stuff like that, so I feel like I'm in pretty good shape," Talib said. "The injury in the AFC championship, it was just a deep bone bruise. It just swelled up a lot, but no damage, really. It was just a real deep bruise. I just had to do the ice and get my motion back and things like that. It's perfectly fine now. I've been back working out and it's perfectly fine."

When healthy, Talib is a lockdown corner, but injures have taken a toll on him during the second half of seasons. It's good that he is healthy in March, but the Broncos need him to be healthy next January.

*The latest "Around The League Podcast" recaps the wild start of free agency. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.