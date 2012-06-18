Aqib Talib's assault with deadly weapon case dismissed

A criminal case against Tamp Bay Buccaneers cornerback Aqib Talib has been dismissed by prosecutors in Texas, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported Monday.
Talib was facing 20 years in prison on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.
Talib's lawyer, Frank Perez, told Stroud that the state's chief witness, Shannon Billings, is a sex offender and currently in jail.
"The chief complainant is a repeat child molester and has prior cases of the same nature," Perez said.
Bucs head coach Greg Schiano was concerned over the outcome of the case and where it would leave his team, but his worried can now be laid to rest.
Talib is "excited" to resume his career with a "fresh start" under Schiano, Perez told Stroud.
The Bucs released a statement Monday that read: "We're pleased that this is behind us. Aqib has had a positive offseason, which we expect will continue into training camp and the season."