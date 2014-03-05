Aqib Talib reportedly wants big contract from Patriots

Owner Robert Kraft has stated his reluctance to shell out big bucks for a player who has battled hip injuries off and on over the past few seasons.
To the surprise of no one, Talib sees his value differently.
Coming off his first Pro Bowl selection, Talib wants to be paid as a "top-of-the-market" corner in free agency, reports Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald.
Brent Grimes' four-year, $32 million deal with $16 million guaranteed from the Dolphins is viewed as the benchmark for Talib's camp.
Talib comes in at No. 10 on Around The League's list of the top 101 free agents. He's more than two years younger than Grimes and a comparable talent, but those positives are offset by injury and suspension risks.
The Patriots have made Talib a priority and have kept in contact with his agents, per Howe. If the sides can't find common ground in the next few days, though, there's a good chance he will be wearing a different uniform in 2014.
