 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the League

Presented By

Aqib Talib on Steve Smith: 'Ice up, son' wasn't personal

Published: Nov 21, 2013 at 12:22 AM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

On Wednesday's "Around The League Podcast," we crowned Monday night's meeting between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots as the game of the year.

Cam Newton

Carolina's 24-20 win over New England had a little bit of everything: Tom Brady vs. Cam Newton, engaging defensive play, controversial antics from officials and -- like clockwork -- choice words from Steve Smith.

The Panthers wide receiver battled with Patriots cornerback Aqib Talib from the first pass breakup until the final period, when the cornerback exited with a hip injury. Talib's incomplete night prompted Smith to suggest he "ice up, son."

Smith can be a discriminate trash-talker when he chooses. He threw heat at St. Louis Rams cornerback Janoris Jenkins ("He's just another notch on the bedpost") -- but showed only kindness to Atlanta Falcons rookie corner Desmond Trufant. Talib's treatment lands somewhere in the middle.

"Never personal, man. It's never personal," Talib said Wednesday. "I'm sure if I see Steve, it'd be, 'What's up, how you doing?' It's never personal, man. Him and the other guy from St. Louis, that was personal. He didn't say he was going to punch me in my face after the game. He just told me to go get in the tub."

There are plenty of potentially outstanding Super Bowl matchups on the horizon, but we wouldn't balk at seeing these two clubs -- and Smith and Talib -- meet again in early February.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" previewed "Thursday Night Football" and "stuck a fork" in three unlucky teams.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.