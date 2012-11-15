Aqib Talib on New England Patriots: 'I love this team'

The newest member of the New England Patriots has been with the team for just three days since returning from his NFL-issued suspension, but it's safe to say cornerback Aqib Talib is happy with the trade that brought him to Foxborough.
"Guys have been great. They've embraced me. I love this team," Talib told reporters Thursday, via Brian Lowe of Patriots.com.
Talib described himself as a "competitor" on the field, according to Mike Reiss of ESPNBoston.com. Off the field, we'd expect Talib to be on his best behavior. He is a free agent after the year and could make himself a very rich man with a high-profile run helping the Patriots' secondary.
Asked about difficulties learning the defense, Talib downplayed any issues. He reportedly made it sound simple: Cornerbacks cover.
It's not a crazy notion. NFL.com and NFL Network's Michael Lombardi essentially made the same point when the trade happened. The Patriots will ask Talib to take a receiver one-on-one and and work around him. They've needed a cornerback who could handle that responsibility for a long time.