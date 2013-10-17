Aqib Talib not expected to play in Patriots-Jets game

Their two most valuable players, nose tackle Vince Wilfork and linebacker Jerod Mayo, are outfor the season. Their best player in the secondary, cornerback Aqib Talib, is expected to miss this week's game against the New York Jets.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Talib is unlikely to play because of his hip injury. The hip injury is not believed to be serious, but at this point appears ready to keep him out this week. ProFootballTalk first reported the story.
Patriots defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (knee) also appears likely to be out once again; he hasn't practiced this week. Danny Amendola (concussion) also missed practice Thursday.
With so many defensive injury issues, the Patriots needs their offense to carry more of the load. But it's anyone's guess when Rob Gronkowski (forearm) will return. He's limited at practice. Here are the other injury nuggets from Thursday:
- Steven Jackson (hamstring) and Roddy White (hamstring, ankle) both remain out of practice. Jackson doesn't sound close to returning to the field for the Atlanta Falcons.
- The Houston Texans sat Arian Foster (hamstring) at practice Thursday. Since he practiced Wednesday, this just looks like a precautionary move.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers return man Jeff Demps underwent groin surgery Thursday. The Olympian just doesn't seem built for the NFL.