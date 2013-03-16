Aqib Talib, New England Patriots agree to contract

Talib was the Patriots' best cornerback after arriving in a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a trade, but that's not saying much. He still gave up a lot of big plays overall. The Patriots also brought back Kyle Arrington on a four-year deal, so their secondary might not have a lot of huge changes in 2013. Safety Patrick Chung left for the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Patriots signed veteran Adrian Wilson to replace him.